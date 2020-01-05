Global  

Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts

Officials say there were no seat belts on board the bus the crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Three people from New York, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Five dead, dozens hospitalised in horror crash in Pennsylvania, US

Five dead, dozens hospitalised in horror crash in Pennsylvania, USA deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike...
Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other...
NTSB Gives Update On Deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash [Video]NTSB Gives Update On Deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board have begun their lengthy investigation into the deadly PA Turnpike crash, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Three things to keep in mind when traveling by bus [Video]Three things to keep in mind when traveling by bus

The motor coach that crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday part of a network of buses that make curbside stops – the kind that can get travelers from Point A to Point B on the cheap. They're an..

