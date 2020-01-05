Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts
Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts
Officials say there were no seat belts on board the bus the crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Three people from New York, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
