Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran

Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran

Members of the Trump administration will brief Congress on Tuesday on the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

U.S. troops sent to the middle east [Video]U.S. troops sent to the middle east

US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.