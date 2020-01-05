Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:01s - Published Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran Members of the Trump administration will brief Congress on Tuesday on the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published 9 hours ago U.S. troops sent to the middle east US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:24Published 2 days ago