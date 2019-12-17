Global  

SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites

SpaceX Launches 60 More SatellitesThe company also tested a dark coating to appease stargazers.
Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late Monday, this time...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The Verge



Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch [Video]SpaceX Aims to Fix ‘Ferociously Bright’ Satellites on Upcoming Launch

Astronomers have called the Starlink fleet “ferociously bright” and “depressing” since they interfere with observations and are often mistaken for UFOs. But SpaceX is testing out a solution on..

SpaceX launches 13th rocket of the year [Video]SpaceX launches 13th rocket of the year

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has launched its 13th rocket of the year. The launch included the successful landing of a booster stage on a barge at sea.

