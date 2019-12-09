Global  

103-Year-Old Veteran Receives 8 Medals For Service In WWII

103-Year-Old Veteran Receives 8 Medals For Service In WWII

103-Year-Old Veteran Receives 8 Medals For Service In WWII

There was a long overdue honor for a 103-year-old veteran in Reading on Monday.

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
