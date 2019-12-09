103-Year-Old Veteran Receives 8 Medals For Service In WWII 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:14s - Published 103-Year-Old Veteran Receives 8 Medals For Service In WWII There was a long overdue honor for a 103-year-old veteran in Reading on Monday. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this jenna RT @BostonGlobe: 103-year-old veteran receives medals for WWII service https://t.co/UjlVpD2kDz 9 minutes ago The Boston Globe 103-year-old veteran receives medals for WWII service https://t.co/UjlVpD2kDz 2 hours ago Tim Biba 👨🏻‍💻 RT @jaketapper: WWII medic and former POW Peter Fantasia, 103, awarded 8 medals he earned more than 75 years ago cc @sethmoulton https://… 4 hours ago Teresa Sullivan RT @CAFinUS: “It wasn’t just myself. I had help one way or another.” Peter Fantasia, 103-year-old WWII veteran receives several medals for… 4 hours ago