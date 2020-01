Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:24s - Published Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online.

Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter HALF ITS STORES ASIT STRUGGLES TODRAW CONSUMERSAND COMPETEONLINE.THE HOME DECORCOMPANY SAIDMONDAY IT ISCLOSING UP TO 450STORES AND WILLALSO SHUTTERDISTRIBUTIONCENTERS AND ITSCORPORATEHEADQUARTERS.IT DIDN'T SAYWHERE THE STORECLOSURES WOULDOCCUR.THERE ARE 16 PIER 1STORESTHROUGHOUTWISCONSIN.







