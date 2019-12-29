Global  

Wildfires In Australia Continue To Burn Out Of Control

Wildfires In Australia Continue To Burn Out Of Control

Wildfires In Australia Continue To Burn Out Of Control

The wildfire situation in Australia is getting worse, and there's no sign of the fires slowing down; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Thousands of Koalas Feared Dead in Australia Wildfires

Thousands of Koalas Feared Dead in Australia WildfiresAustralia is still on fire. And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Australia wildfires trap thousands in seaside town, many take refuge on beach as fires turn sky 'pitch black'

Thousands of vacationers and residents remained trapped at a seaside town in southeastern Australia...
FOXNews.com - Published


Boston T-Shirt Company Raises Money For Australia Wildfire Relief [Video]Boston T-Shirt Company Raises Money For Australia Wildfire Relief

Johnny Cupcakes is selling t-shirts to help raise money for the victims of the wildfires in Australia. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published

Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires [Video]Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires

Bay Area scientists are studying a rare and unusual cloud generated by the wildfires burning in Australia. Kiet Do reports on the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a never-before-seen phenomenon that's fueling..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published

