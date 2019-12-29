Wildfires In Australia Continue To Burn Out Of Control 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published Wildfires In Australia Continue To Burn Out Of Control The wildfire situation in Australia is getting worse, and there's no sign of the fires slowing down; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this