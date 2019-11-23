Local non-profit asks for help during National Mentoring Month

C1 3 b13 a moment.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... january is january is national mentor's month.

Here in middle georgia, macon's mentors project works with middle and high school students.

The organization is asking for help this month and all year, for folks to make a difference in a child's life.

June o'neal, the executive director of mentor's project, says mentoring is a great way to start the new year.

"what better way to start off the new year, than helping a child and we have more than 60 children on our waiting list.

If i told you how many it would make everybody cry.

So, we are hoping that everybody will step up and say 'i can volunteer a minimum of four hours a month to make a difference in the life of a child."

If you want