Gas prices could rise after missile attack in Iran

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After Iran General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad last week, Iranian officials say there have been attacks on their refineries.

That could lead to you spending more at the pump.
New tonight: after qassem soleimani was killed in an airstrike in baghdad last week, iranian officials say there have been attacks on their refineries, which could have you spending more at the pump.

41 nbc's rashaad vann joins us now in studio... with more on the impact it could have on gas prices in middle georgia.

Rashaad... in some cities in georgia, gas prices have already gone up since last week, when the iranian general was killed... gas apps including gas buddy reported a three-cent increase in bibb county..

The average price per gallon for regular unleaded is now two forty-six..

One bibb county gas station owner says their price was at two twenty-seven, but jumped up more than 15 cents.

However, according to the american automobile association, it's too early to tell exactly how tensions could impact prices.

Prices are moving higher following the death of iran's top military leaders, um the jump incrude is typical, um and to be expected when it comes to current events, the impact to consumers will be depending on how expensive



Gas prices poised to jump after US attack on Iran, but don't expect a big spike

Fears of the fallout from the U.S. killing of an Iranian military leader is likely to boost American...
