Mourning Period Ends For Slain Iranian General, Defense Chief Says U.S. Has No Plans To Withdraw From Iraq

Mourning Period Ends For Slain Iranian General, Defense Chief Says U.S. Has No Plans To Withdraw From Iraq

Mourning Period Ends For Slain Iranian General, Defense Chief Says U.S. Has No Plans To Withdraw From Iraq

In a briefing with reporters at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Mark Esper responded to reports that the U.S. command in Iraq had informed its Iraqi counterparts of plans to withdraw from the country as the mourning period for slain General Qassem Soleimani ends.
