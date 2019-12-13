Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vizio OLED and 2020 P Series Quantum X | Serious contenders

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 04:52s - Published < > Embed
Vizio OLED and 2020 P Series Quantum X | Serious contenders

Vizio OLED and 2020 P Series Quantum X | Serious contenders

Vizio's premium TVs have gotten better and better.

This year is no exception, with a 3000 nit Quantum X TV and an all-new OLED.

See them both up close, and why I am more excited than usual to get these TVs in for review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

glolent

glolent Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED https://t.co/H9qi8nYL8v https://t.co/0S3Orib9CV 1 hour ago

techcen70555780

techcenter RT @techcen70555780: Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED https://t.co/6V4BlHY4dm https://t.co/vE8liQBBeR 14 hours ago

techcen70555780

techcenter RT @techcen70555780: Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED https://t.co/59KcKmY0wg https://t.co/58vjraE9v5 14 hours ago

mxxxk_x

⭐⭐⭐ CGI 3D ⭐⭐⭐ RT @chriswelch: Vizio’s 2020 TVs are ready for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, 4K up to 120Hz, lo… 14 hours ago

jameschurchman

jameschurchman RT @verge: Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED https://t.co/fAeyrezzwU https://t.co/83eOynYEWO 14 hours ago

unfoldanswers

unfoldanswers Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED https://t.co/RLgMW0FEDE 15 hours ago

Bgamer90

Brad Davis Seems like it’s going to be a smart move to wait to get a new OLED TV until late this year or later. More companies… https://t.co/EL2uALkXtq 18 hours ago

DonaldBergin2

Donald Bergin Vizio’s 2020 lineup includes its biggest TV yet and first-ever OLED - The Verge https://t.co/1SNnrCAHpM 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vizio M Series Quantum 4K HDR TV Review (M8) | Solid, with a catch [Video]Vizio M Series Quantum 4K HDR TV Review (M8) | Solid, with a catch

Vizio M Series Quantum 4K HDR TV Review (M8) | Solid, with a catch

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.