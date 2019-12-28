Global  

JNU violence: Protesters in Mumbai moved from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan

JNU violence: Protesters in Mumbai moved from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan

JNU violence: Protesters in Mumbai moved from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan

Mumbai police have shifted protesters from Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan.
JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Mumbai's Gateway to Azad Maidan

People protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India here on Tuesday morning...
India welcomes New Year 2020 with great joy and fervor [Video]India welcomes New Year 2020 with great joy and fervor

India welcomed New Year 2020 with great joy and fervour. A large crowd gathered at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Fireworks lit up the sky over the Gateway of India. People were also spotted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published

Fadnavis joins pro-CAA rally in Mumbai, anti-CAA rally organised at Azad Maidan [Video]Fadnavis joins pro-CAA rally in Mumbai, anti-CAA rally organised at Azad Maidan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined pro-CAA rally in Mumbai on Friday. The rally was organised at ‘August Kranti Maidan’. Huge crowd gathered in support of the Citizenship..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published

