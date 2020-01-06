Tucson man among victims in deadly Kenya military base attack 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published Tucson man among victims in deadly Kenya military base attack A Tucson man was reportedly among multiple people killed in an attack in Kenya over the weekend.

Tweets about this Ron Benjamin RT @dougducey: Arizona mourns the loss of Dustin Harrison, who was killed while supporting our nation's troops in Kenya. Dustin put his lif… 8 hours ago ICSAVE Tucson man among victims in deadly Kenya attack https://t.co/tYG3o54j7j 15 hours ago