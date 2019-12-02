Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

#JNUAttack: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker CRYING, Taapsee Bollywood Stars On Masked MOBB VIOLENCE

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 05:16s - Published < > Embed
#JNUAttack: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker CRYING, Taapsee Bollywood Stars On Masked MOBB VIOLENCE

#JNUAttack: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker CRYING, Taapsee Bollywood Stars On Masked MOBB VIOLENCE

Violence broke out in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sunday evening when some masked miscreants entered the university campus and attacked students as well as teachers.

Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and other Bollywood celebs react on the violence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi JNUAttack: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker CRYING, Taapsee Bollywood Stars On Masked MOBB VIOLENCE https://t.co/NXKuS48WJL 8 hours ago

KunalSurya4

Kunal Surya RT @Bollyhungama: #JNUViolence: @ReallySwara, @sonamakapoor, @taapsee, @RichaChadha, @anuragkashyap72 condemn horrific attacks on students… 23 hours ago

Bollyhungama

Bollywood Hungama #JNUViolence: @ReallySwara, @sonamakapoor, @taapsee, @RichaChadha, @anuragkashyap72 condemn horrific attacks on stu… https://t.co/f8qXF0A8mr 1 day ago

LaloChavda3

Lalo Chavda RT @latestly: Violence in #JNU: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Kritika Kamra and Others Slam the Actions of 'Masked' Attacker… 1 day ago

latestly

LatestLY Violence in #JNU: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Kritika Kamra and Others Slam the Actions of 'Masked… https://t.co/cYK1dZF4zQ 1 day ago

latestly

LatestLY .@sonamakapoor , @ReallySwara , @anuragkashyap72, @Kritika_Kamra and Others Slam the Actions of 'Masked' Attackers!… https://t.co/Y8SQU2iUE5 1 day ago

latestly

LatestLY Violence in JNU: @sonamakapoor, @ReallySwara, @anuragkashyap72 and Others Slam the Actions of 'Masked' Attackers, Q… https://t.co/QDxdDSRkM2 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal [Video]JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal

Swaraj Abhiyan Chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled by protesters outside the JNU campus.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:34Published

Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor | Most Hated Actresses Of Bollywood [Video]Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor | Most Hated Actresses Of Bollywood

No matter what a star does, some are just hated in the industry. So, today we will tell you about some of the most hated stars in the industry.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.