Manifest S02E02 Grounded

Manifest 2x02 "Grounded" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Ben forms a cautious alliance with an isolated college student from Flight 828, whose callings either uncovered a violent crime or helped him commit one.

As Saanvi strives to further her research into the Death Date, Grace makes a startling discovery about her pregnancy, and Olive meets a kindred spirit.

Guest starring Garrett Wareing and Ellen Tamaki.