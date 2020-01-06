Global  

Manifest S02E02 Grounded

Manifest S02E02 Grounded

Manifest S02E02 Grounded

Manifest 2x02 "Grounded" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Ben forms a cautious alliance with an isolated college student from Flight 828, whose callings either uncovered a violent crime or helped him commit one.

As Saanvi strives to further her research into the Death Date, Grace makes a startling discovery about her pregnancy, and Olive meets a kindred spirit.

Guest starring Garrett Wareing and Ellen Tamaki.
flight828stoner

Manifest Stoner RT @What2Vue: NBC reveals Official Synopsis of Manifest episode "Grounded" (2.02/S02E02) https://t.co/peTX9yEXQU #Manifest #Synopsis #NBC h… 1 week ago

What2Vue

What2Vue NBC reveals Official Synopsis of Manifest episode "Grounded" (2.02/S02E02) https://t.co/peTX9yEXQU #Manifest… https://t.co/UDMnoPyWZo 1 week ago


'Manifest' Returns To NBC [Video]'Manifest' Returns To NBC

'Manifest' Returns To NBC

Credit: KADNPublished

'Manifest' Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama [Video]"Manifest" Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama

"Manifest" follows the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 25:05Published

