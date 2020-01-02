Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Mikel Arteta admitted he was left demanding more from his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor first-half performance to beat Leeds and advance to the FA Cup fourth-round.

The Gunners were outplayed for much of the first-half as Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds showed no stage fright at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta, taking charge of his fourth game as Arsenal head coach, revealed he was angry with his team at the interval and whatever he said clearly hit the right chord as a much-improved second-half display saw Reiss Nelson’s goal earn them a 1-0 victory.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Arteta hints that Arsenal players didn’t heed Leeds warning despite FA Cup win

Mikel Arteta had to have some strong words with his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Arsenal star Granit Xhaka slammed during Leeds FA Cup clash after 'typical' action

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka slammed during Leeds FA Cup clash after 'typical' actionArsenal star Granit Xhaka didn't enjoy the best first-half against Leeds in the FA Cup third round...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview [Video]Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal [Video]Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he managed to win over Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss midfielder now set to stay at Arsenal this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.