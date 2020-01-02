Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Mikel Arteta admitted he was left demanding more from his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor first-half performance to beat Leeds and advance to the FA Cup fourth-round.

The Gunners were outplayed for much of the first-half as Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds showed no stage fright at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta, taking charge of his fourth game as Arsenal head coach, revealed he was angry with his team at the interval and whatever he said clearly hit the right chord as a much-improved second-half display saw Reiss Nelson’s goal earn them a 1-0 victory.