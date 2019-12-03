Global  

Connected capability - The new Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender family will showcase its 21st century dual-eSIM connectivity at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest consumer electronics show.

New Defender is the first vehicle with two embedded LTE modems for enhanced connectivity, while Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment has an industry-leading design and shares electronic hardware with the latest smartphones.

The fast-responding and intuitive Pivi Pro system allows customers to make full use of New Defender’s Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology, without compromising its ability to stream music and connect to apps on the move.
