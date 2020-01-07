Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Himanshi Khurana TAUNTS Salman Khan's Dish Washing Act In Bigg Boss 13 | EXCLUSIVE

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
Himanshi Khurana TAUNTS Salman Khan's Dish Washing Act In Bigg Boss 13 | EXCLUSIVE

Himanshi Khurana TAUNTS Salman Khan's Dish Washing Act In Bigg Boss 13 | EXCLUSIVE

Watch the video for Ex contestant Himanshi Khurana as she is heard saying that he got 630 crores to clean the dishes.

The two then went on to discuss Salman's monetary and then she gave her clarifications.

Watch the video to know more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana defends mocking Salman Khan

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana's video mocking superstar Salman Khan's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan SHOCKING Statement On AFFAIR With Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif| Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Salman Khan SHOCKING Statement On AFFAIR With Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif| Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan’s explosive revelation on why his relationship with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif may have failed. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:30Published

Deepika Padukone Will Not PROMOTE Chhapaak On Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss 13 | REVEALED [Video]Deepika Padukone Will Not PROMOTE Chhapaak On Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss 13 | REVEALED

Deepika Padukone reveals the truth behind her appearance on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13 to promote her film Chhapaak.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.