Samsung Ballie

Ballie is a new ball-shaped bot from Samsung that can be your friend and help around the smart home.

The Korean tech giant unveiled Ballie at its CES event in Las Vegas on Monday night.
Samsung's new Ballie robot is like a real-life mini BB-8

Today, at Samsung's keynote at CES, Samsung introduced Ballie, a small ball-shaped robot intended...
fimalian

Fimalian Nugraha RT @verge: Samsung’s new Ballie robot is like a real-life mini BB-8 https://t.co/Kd1dzuuIGz 16 seconds ago

Lil_Nerd_Face

Lil Nerd Face Meet Ballie, Samsung’s rolling personal assistant that does…stuff https://t.co/5B9yuAtAir 1 minute ago

SebastianGogola

Sebastian Gogola Samsung's rolling robot Ballie is like your own personal BB-8 https://t.co/rK78YYHd00 2 minutes ago

SebastianGogola

Sebastian Gogola Samsung made a rolling robot called Ballie that runs your smart home https://t.co/Y8Y7XP8M3T 2 minutes ago

OceanDrSocial

Ocean Drive Social Meet Ballie, Samsung’s rolling personal assistant that does…stuff https://t.co/ZIZ7elG5BJ #social 2 minutes ago

ByteFunding

Byte Funding #samsung unveils ‘Ballie,’ a ball-shaped #robot that rolls around your home https://t.co/KfyRFGHa0X https://t.co/JxmEJzPQFb 3 minutes ago

adonoaisland

𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙨 RT @SamMobiles: Samsung Ballie is a tiny rolling robot with advanced AI and BB-8 vibes https://t.co/eCPufl93Ke 4 minutes ago

mehulshah1995

Mehul Shah RT @SamsungNewsUS: Meet #Ballie, Samsung’s human-centric vision of robots that takes personalized care to the next level. The small rolling… 4 minutes ago

