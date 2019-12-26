Global  

Woman kidnapped in Target parking lot has been found

A woman who may have been kidnapped in Eugene on Monday has been found, according to Eugene Police.
Over an hour ago, eugene police say they have located 21-year-old treasure marler- liggins after she was possibly kidnapped in a target parking lot.

Thank you for joining us, i'm chynna greene.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live in the studio with more infomration...conn or?

Chynna-- the eugene police department released a statement saying that marler-liggins was found and she is no longer being sought after.

Police also say detectives are currently in contact with her but not in their custody.

This all began earlier this afternoon when police say marler- liggins was possibly kidnapped in a target parking lot on west 11th avenue.

Around 12:45 this afternoon, she got into her car after shopping when a man smashed her driver side window and drove off with her.

Three other suspected vehicles blocked her in so she couldn't escape.

Police believed she was in serious danger and alerted agencies around the state to keep an eye out for her gold nissan maxima.

Eugene police said more in their statement--epd is still investigating the circumstances surrounding this situation and encourage witnesses or others with pertinent information to contact detectives.

I did visit marler- liggins house in springfield this evening and there was an eviction notice on her window.

Neighbors i talked to say her house always had people coming and going and they never let neighbors get to know them.

Neighbors also tell me they always believed it was a drug house.

Police are being careful with their wording right now--so as we learn more information we will bring it to you tomorrow on kezi nine news this morning-- and kezi dot com.

Reporting live in the studio connor mccarthy kezi nine




