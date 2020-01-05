Local veterans react to troops being deployed to Middle East

Troops are now being deployed to the middle east because of the conflict in iran.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal sat down with local veterans to get their take on things.xxx look live: i'm a the vfw post 1215 in rochester i talked to the dad of this solider who lost his life just months after being deployed to afghanistan.

The dad tells me what he thinks about what is currently happening.

About two weeks after he graduated from high school curtis swenson joined the military.

"did two deployments.

He was in iraq for seven months and was five months into his employment in afghanistan when the vehicle he was in was hit by an ied.

And he was killed."

Curtis was killed just five months before his 21st birthday.

David swenson says his son didn't think twice about joining the military as he came from a long line of services members.

Following the killing of an iranian general... nearly 3á thousand uás troops were delpoyed to the middle east.

David says he has mixed feelings about it.

"where we have come from and been over the last 10 years our journey we've been on we have to think about the families it's a real tough time for them knowing that their kids are going over there being in harms way.

You just have to trust in what is going on and what our government is doing."

Jim kelzenberg remembers getting orders to deploy in the early 2000's.

He says he shipped out two days after the new year just like many of the soliders are seeing now.

He thinks things won't be as bad as we are anticipating.

"i think the sanctions that we have... have weaken them so i think its probably still in our favor.

" look live: in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three./// the uás deployed 750 troops earlier this week after a disturbance at the uás embassy in baghdad.

The additional soldiers will first head to kuwait, and then military leaders will decide where they are