Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local veterans react to troops being deployed to Middle East

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Local veterans react to troops being deployed to Middle EastThousands of US troops are being deployed due to the conflict in Iran.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local veterans react to troops being deployed to Middle East

Troops are now being deployed to the middle east because of the conflict in iran.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal sat down with local veterans to get their take on things.xxx look live: i'm a the vfw post 1215 in rochester i talked to the dad of this solider who lost his life just months after being deployed to afghanistan.

The dad tells me what he thinks about what is currently happening.

About two weeks after he graduated from high school curtis swenson joined the military.

"did two deployments.

He was in iraq for seven months and was five months into his employment in afghanistan when the vehicle he was in was hit by an ied.

And he was killed."

Curtis was killed just five months before his 21st birthday.

David swenson says his son didn't think twice about joining the military as he came from a long line of services members.

Following the killing of an iranian general... nearly 3á thousand uás troops were delpoyed to the middle east.

David says he has mixed feelings about it.

"where we have come from and been over the last 10 years our journey we've been on we have to think about the families it's a real tough time for them knowing that their kids are going over there being in harms way.

You just have to trust in what is going on and what our government is doing."

Jim kelzenberg remembers getting orders to deploy in the early 2000's.

He says he shipped out two days after the new year just like many of the soliders are seeing now.

He thinks things won't be as bad as we are anticipating.

"i think the sanctions that we have... have weaken them so i think its probably still in our favor.

" look live: in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three./// the uás deployed 750 troops earlier this week after a disturbance at the uás embassy in baghdad.

The additional soldiers will first head to kuwait, and then military leaders will decide where they are




You Might Like


Tweets about this

9and10News

9 & 10 News American troops are facing deployment after the drone strike that killed an Iranian general. We talked with local v… https://t.co/3q3PR7Li0l 2 days ago

KYMA11

KYMA Tensions run high in the Middle East as thousands of United States troops are being deployed. https://t.co/PO58rNAYYM 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Of U.S. Troops Arrive In Middle East Amid Iran Tensions [Video]Thousands Of U.S. Troops Arrive In Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump is warning Iran against retaliating after the U.S. airstrike that killed an Iranian General. Thousands of American soldiers are on their way to the region. (3:14) WCCO This..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:14Published

President Trump Warns Iran Not To Retaliate After Soleimani Drone Strike [Video]President Trump Warns Iran Not To Retaliate After Soleimani Drone Strike

More U.S. Troops are on their way to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran. Natalie Brand tells us what the President said about retaliation from Iran. (5:45) WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan. 5,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.