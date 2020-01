“Sex Tech” appearing at CES 2020

VIRTUAL REALITY NATS OFCES BUT ROLLING IN THISYEARIS HI TECH ROBOTICS THATCAN MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD ONEOF THE COMPANIES APPEARING ATCES 2020WAS CREATED BY LORAHADDOCK DICARLO...DEVELOPINGHER OWN LINE OF SEX TOYS.HER INSPIRATION?

AN INTENSEEXPERIENCE WITH A PARTNER...((SOT)) LORA HADDOCK DICARLO"IT KNOCKED ME OFF THE BED ANDI LAID ON THE FLOOR WONDERINGOH MY GOD HOW CAN I DO THATAGAIN" "TURNS OUT THERE WERE NOPRODUCTS THAT COULD HELP YOUGET THERE, NOTHING THAT FIT MYBODY" THE COMPANY "LORADICARLO" STARTED IN 2017ANDITS SUCCESS WAS QUICK GETTHIS - IN 2019 DICARLRO WASACTUALLY GIVEN AN INNOVATIONAWARD IN ROBOTICS FOR THEIR SEXTOYS AT CES BUT ONLY FORTHIS TO HAPPEN AFTER ((SOT))LORA HADDOCK DICARLO "IT WASTAKEN AWAY ON THE BASIS THATTHEY FELT IT WAS PROFANE OROBSCENE" THAT PROMOTED BOTH THEHOST OF THE SHOW - THE CONSUMERTECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION - ANDDICARLO TO TALK.THAT CONVERSATIONBRINGI NGNOT ONLY THE LORA DICARLO BRANDBACK TO CESBUT GAVE THEPLATFORM FOR OTHERS IN THEINDUSTRY TOO ((SOT)) LORAHADDOCK DICARLO "WE WERE ABLETO BE THE AGENTS OF CHANGE THATWERE ABLE TO BRING SEX TECH TOTHE SHOW IN A VERY RESPECTFULKIND OF MANNER" DICARLO SAYSSEX TECH IS AN EMERGING STAPLEIN THE TECHNOLOGY COMMUNITYWITH BIG DEMAND FLYING OFFTHE VIRTUAL SHELVES ((SOT))LORA HADDOCK DICARLO "WHEN WEDID OUR PRE SALES THIS YEAR, ATTHE END OF NOVEMBER WE ACTUALLYHIT OUR YEARLY GOAL OF SALES IN5 HOURS" BUT EXPECT TO DIG DEEPINTO YOUR POCKETS FOR THESETOYS.SOME OF THEM ON THE COMPANY'SWEBSITE - BEGIN AROUND THREEHUNDRED DOLLARS.DICARLO BELIEVES THOUGH...THISROBOTIC PLEASURE IS A MEANS OFHUMAN WELLNESS ((SOT)) LORAHADDOCK DICARLO "WE'RE HERE TOHAVE A HEALTHY OPENCONVERSATION ABOUT SEXUALHEALTH AND WELLNESS AND CES ISTHE STAGE FOR INNOVATION ANDTHAT'S EXACTLY WHAT WE DO"CES KICKS OFF TOMORROW AND WILLRUN THROUGH FRIDAYAC 13ANAND FOR AN INSIDE LOOK ATWHAT'S BEING DEBUTED AT C-E-SINCLUDING PLANT BASED "PORK"FROM THE IMPOSSIBLE FOODS