1 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle near Charleston, Durango

1 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle near Charleston, Durango

Las Vegas police say a motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash near Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive.

The rider was traveling northbound on Durango towards Charleston when the motorcycle was hit by Subaru making a u-turn in the area.

Police say the woman driving the Subaru was not impaired.

Fatal Detail is investigating and police say Durango is closed in both direction between Charleston and Bosik for another 3-5 hours.
