Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Foreign Secretary: Trump has got it right over Iran

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 04:37s - Published < > Embed
Former Foreign Secretary: Trump has got it right over IranFormer Foreign Secretary: Trump has got it right over Iran
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump may have miscalculated and 'dangerous' killing of Iran's Soleimani could trigger war, says former UK foreign secretary

Jeremy Hunt warns of 'dangerous game of chicken' in Middle East - calling assassination of general...
Independent - Published

MSNBC Anchor Asks Should Americans Trust Trump on Iran Given ‘Credibility Gap’

MSNBC anchor Geoff Bennett asked a guest on MSNBC Live if Americans could trust President Donald...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gnuseibeh

Ghanem Nuseibeh RT @LBC: Former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind is not usually a fan of President Trump, but admitted he had to act over the actions… 11 minutes ago

LBC

LBC Former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind is not usually a fan of President Trump, but admitted he had to act ov… https://t.co/NImyzqV6bZ 24 minutes ago

Tina64593924

Tina ⭐⭐⭐❤🙏💙🇺🇸 RT @TXTrumpette89: The former secretary of State said last year that he had met with Iran's foreign minister "three or four" times since le… 4 hours ago

RoshiduzzamanR

Roshiduzzaman Rokon Sad : Any foreign minister is entitled to address the Security Council at any time and the United States is oblig… https://t.co/9NR145ozuW 5 hours ago

TekDan1

Dan4Trump2020 RT @MrDiddy87: Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says killing Iranian General could 'pay off' for US Could it already has Mr President… 7 hours ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @SkyNewsBreak: Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told Sky News that "only time will tell" if U.S. president Donald Trump's decisi… 12 hours ago

HassanHamdani69

Hassan R H RT @worldsavior2019: Former British Foreign Secretary, Robin Cook, told the House of Commons that Al Qaeda was unquestionably a product of… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran' [Video]Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran'

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry says that US President Donald Trump "wants to have a conflict with Iran", following the airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump [Video]Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump

The United States is deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. Chris Dignam has..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.