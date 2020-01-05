Soleimani's coffin arrives in hometown for burial

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran on Tuesday (January 7) for burial.
State TV broadcast live images of thousands of people in the streets of the town, many of them dressed in black, to mourn Qassem Soleimani.

A service was held in a public square before his coffin was transported on a vehicle through the streets of Kerman.

Soleimani is expected to be buried later in the day.

The major-general was widely seen as Iran's second most powerful figure behind the country's 80-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei wept in grief along with hundreds of thousands of mourners who thronged the streets of Tehran for Soleimani's funeral on Monday (January 7).

The killing of Soleimani, 62, has prompted fears around the world of a broader regional conflict, as well as calls in the U.S. Congress for legislation to keep President Donald Trump from going to war against Iran.




