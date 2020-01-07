Global  

Accusers of Harvey Weinstein speak out in New York

After Hollywood's infamous producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with rape and sexual assault many of his accusers spoke out at a press conference in New York yesterday (January 6).

Footage shows several actresses including Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan speaking to the press with a group called "Silence Breakers".

They are representing the more than 90 women who bravely came forward to report Weinstein's sexual misconduct.

They appeared alongside Louise Godbold, Dominique Huett, Sarah Ann Masse, Lauren Sivan and Paula Williams.
