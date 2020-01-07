Global  

Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News

Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News

Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the JNU violence and its leader Pinky Chaudhary has warned of further attacks at Universitites that promote anti-India ideology.

The Delhi Police is investigating Chaudhary's claims.

Hindu Raksha Dal chief takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence

According to government sources, claims made by Chaudhary are being investigated. To identity masked...
IndiaTimes - Published


PrakashPnegi

Prakash Negi RT @TimesNow: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility of JNU violence and says 'JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities and we can't tol… 19 seconds ago

gogot2017

tapan kumar gogoi What the hell!? Hindu Raksha Dal? Don't malign Hindus. I think this is made up https://t.co/z8uufmSxhl 2 minutes ago

doctr_pro

Doctr ‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence - Hindustan Times https://t.co/qLfy3uRP3h 2 minutes ago

watdehel

Shalini Who are these people to take the #law into their own hands ?! https://t.co/xiKo4Mluf5 2 minutes ago

balpallavi

BCMenon JNU violence live updates: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence https://t.co/dSw3hqCuWq 3 minutes ago

AMRITLA87673290

Ramesh JNU Violence live news: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU attack https://t.co/XbFOimitoV 5 minutes ago

shweta_kamat

shweta kamat RT @VMMahatme: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence. Warns other universities on ‘Anti-National' activities. @JNU_IN #JN… 6 minutes ago

prasunbiswas162

Prasun Biswas ‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/NHBmTkC21W 6 minutes ago


JNU protests: NSUI, ABVP men clash in Ahmedabad, police resort to lathi charge [Video]JNU protests: NSUI, ABVP men clash in Ahmedabad, police resort to lathi charge

NSUI and ABVP workers clashed in Ahmedabad during a protest over the violence in JNU on Sunday evening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published

India campus violence: Nationwide solidarity protests held [Video]India campus violence: Nationwide solidarity protests held

Protests across India condemning masked group attacks on students and staff in New Delhi university.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

