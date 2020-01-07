Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News
Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the JNU violence and its leader Pinky Chaudhary has warned of further attacks at Universitites that promote anti-India ideology.
The Delhi Police is investigating Chaudhary's claims.
