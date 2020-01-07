Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:06s - Published Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the JNU violence and its leader Pinky Chaudhary has warned of further attacks at Universitites that promote anti-India ideology. The Delhi Police is investigating Chaudhary's claims.

Recent related news from verified sources Hindu Raksha Dal chief takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence According to government sources, claims made by Chaudhary are being investigated. To identity masked...

Tweets about this Prakash Negi RT @TimesNow: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility of JNU violence and says 'JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities and we can't tol… 19 seconds ago tapan kumar gogoi What the hell!? Hindu Raksha Dal? Don't malign Hindus. I think this is made up https://t.co/z8uufmSxhl 2 minutes ago Doctr ‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence - Hindustan Times https://t.co/qLfy3uRP3h 2 minutes ago Shalini Who are these people to take the #law into their own hands ?! https://t.co/xiKo4Mluf5 2 minutes ago BCMenon JNU violence live updates: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence https://t.co/dSw3hqCuWq 3 minutes ago Ramesh JNU Violence live news: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU attack https://t.co/XbFOimitoV 5 minutes ago shweta kamat RT @VMMahatme: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence. Warns other universities on ‘Anti-National' activities. @JNU_IN #JN… 6 minutes ago Prasun Biswas ‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/NHBmTkC21W 6 minutes ago