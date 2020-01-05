Global  

Venezuela's Guaido to challenge rival for Congress presidency

Opposition leader Guaido to return to National Assembly to challenge rival elected by President Maduro's allies.
Venezuela opposition denounces 'parliamentary coup'

A dissident opposition leader and a rival to Juan Guaido has declared themselves the new head of...
Deutsche Welle - Published


