Free Kashmir poster row: Sanjay Raut says it means Freedom from restrictions |OneIndia News

Free Kashmir poster row: Sanjay Raut says it means Freedom from restrictions |OneIndia News

Free Kashmir poster row: Sanjay Raut says it means Freedom from restrictions |OneIndia News

SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS UP ON FREE KASHMIR POSTERS SAYS ANY TALK OF KASHMIR'S FREEDOM WON'T BE TOLERATED BUT THE FREE KASHMIR POSTERS ARE ABOUT INTERNET BAN IN VALLEY, AGAINST RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED.
Sambit Patra calls Shiv Sena leaders 'Sonia Sainiks' after Sena downplays 'Free Kashmir' poster

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray's party workers and called them...
IndiaTimes - Published


mishrasandeepm1

Sandeep Mishra RT @sambitswaraj: Now Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut defends the “Free Kashmir” poster at Mumbai Protests. Believe me friends these Sonia Sainikis… 24 seconds ago

AnkurKu81628980

पुष्पेंद्र कुलश्रेष्ठ विचार समर्थक Now Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut defends the “Free Kashmir” poster at Mumbai Protests. Believe me friends these Sonia Sa… https://t.co/CG2NTnDk9U 2 minutes ago


JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends 'Free Kashmir' poster in Mumbai protests

Shiv Sena has defended the 'Free Kashmir' poster that was seen during protests in Mumbai saying that the poster sought freedom from restriction imposed in Kashmir.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published

JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

No arrests yet in JNU violence case, Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Mumbai protesters..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published

