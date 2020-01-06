Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU protests: NSUI, ABVP men clash in Ahmedabad, police resort to lathi charge

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
JNU protests: NSUI, ABVP men clash in Ahmedabad, police resort to lathi charge

JNU protests: NSUI, ABVP men clash in Ahmedabad, police resort to lathi charge

NSUI and ABVP workers clashed in Ahmedabad during a protest over the violence in JNU on Sunday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mumbai police launch probe into ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in protests over JNU [Video]Mumbai police launch probe into ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in protests over JNU

Mumbai police launched a probe into the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster that was seen during a protest against JNU violence in Mumbai.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published

Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university [Video]Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.