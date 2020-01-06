Australian firefighters mourn colleagues killed in bushfire

Dozens of Australian firefighters formed a guard of honor and stood with hand on heart outside a church on Tuesday (January 7) to bid a solemn farewell to colleague Andrew O'Dwyer, one of three volunteers killed in recent blazes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced some criticism for his response to the fires, attended the funeral in Sydney.

Fires have razed more than 8.6 million hectares (21.3 million acres) of land across Australia, killing 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes, most in the southeast.