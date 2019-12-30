Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Teenager convicted in Cyprus over gang rape claim can return home

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Teenager convicted in Cyprus over gang rape claim can return home

Teenager convicted in Cyprus over gang rape claim can return home

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus can return home after she was handed a four-month suspended jail sentence.The 19-year-old woman hugged her family and her legal team and left court weeping, with her head in her hands, after she was sentenced for public mischief.But she is free to return home after Judge Michalis Papathanasiou told her he was giving her a “second chance”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape by Israeli tourists

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Teen 'made up' gang rape claim, Cyprus court finds, and now faces jail

Teen 'made up' gang rape claim, Cyprus court finds, and now faces jailA 19-year-old British woman was found guilty Monday of lying about being gang-raped by 12 Israeli men...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott [Video]Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott

Mother, angered by court ruling that her daughter falsified gang-rape claim, says Cyprus is 'absolutely not safe'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:23Published

Cyprus rape claim verdict 'will deter women from reporting violence': Lawyer [Video]Cyprus rape claim verdict 'will deter women from reporting violence': Lawyer

Cyprus rape claim verdict 'will deter women from reporting violence': Lawyer

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.