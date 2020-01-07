Saracens face 'instability' to meet salary cap 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:43s - Published Saracens face 'instability' to meet salary cap Saracens are facing the prospect of losing players or cutting their salaries in order to comply with salary cap rules this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this