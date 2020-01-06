Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Kanye West plans to take Sunday Service international

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Kanye West plans to take Sunday Service internationalThe rapper has hopes to hold services in Europe and Africa in 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West Plans for Sunday Service to Go Global in 2020

Kanye West has taken his Sunday Service all over North America -- from Coachella to a Houston...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSOHH



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says [Video]Former military member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published

Former service member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says [Video]Former service member lied his way past Trump security checkpoints at PBIA, Secret Service says

The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.