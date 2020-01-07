Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joker leads BAFTA nominations

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Joker leads BAFTA nominations

Joker leads BAFTA nominations

'Joker' leads this year's BAFTA Award nominations with 11, while both 'The IRishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have 10.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Dark drama "Joker" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •HinduBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.