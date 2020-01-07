Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires

Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires

Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities tweeting out about the devastating effects of the ongoing natural disaster.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires [Video]Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires

Bay Area scientists are studying a rare and unusual cloud generated by the wildfires burning in Australia. Kiet Do reports on the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a never-before-seen phenomenon that's fueling..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published

Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires [Video]Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires

There is wide-spread devastation in Australia as the bush fires burn millions of acres, killing an estimated half a billion animals. Here in the valley, a veterinarian is hearing from colleagues first..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.