We Tried the BRAND NEW Impossible Pork at CES 2020

We Tried the BRAND NEW Impossible Pork at CES 2020

We Tried the BRAND NEW Impossible Pork at CES 2020

Impossible Foods, the company behind the Impossible Burger and one of the leaders in the rapidly growing “fake meat” industry, announced its next product at CES 2020: Impossible Pork.
