Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' tops 'Billboard' 200

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' tops 'Billboard' 200The 'Jackboys' album debuted at No. 1 on the first albums chart of 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnetteRobinsonX

Anette Robinson RT @owehmgee143: Travis Scott-Led “Jackboys” Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart 🎉 https://t.co/i1xq3nMFfQ https://t.co/japuE69xXv 2 days ago

DrewChadhall

DrewChadhall RT @GlobalGrind: Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Tops 'Billboard' 200 https://t.co/befUkrs4WS 2 days ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Tops 'Billboard' 200 https://t.co/befUkrs4WS 2 days ago

amdsela

D' Sela Travis Scott & Jackboys ‘Jackboys’ Tops Billboard Charts: We them boys. After a quiet week of releases during the h… https://t.co/feP3SVlvwM 2 days ago

RaplexINDPND

Raplex INDEPENDENT Travis Scott & Jackboys ‘Jackboys’ Tops Billboard Charts: We them boys. After a quiet week of releases during the h… https://t.co/EyELEW5gO7 2 days ago

CrunchyJackie

Jackie Crunchy Travis Scott & Jackboys ‘Jackboys’ Tops Billboard Charts https://t.co/0Csmc5d8uy https://t.co/3JVRKSHmft 2 days ago

THARADIO

THARADIO.COM Travis Scott & Jackboys ‘Jackboys’ Tops Billboard Charts https://t.co/ynevRzOn5w https://t.co/aFoqcwB7fd 2 days ago

DeanSOdell

Dean S. Odell Travis Scott & Jackboys ‘Jackboys’ Tops Billboard Charts https://t.co/h8CnKgNCGC https://t.co/R5GrQ2mhJZ 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travis Scott Scores No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Jackboys' Album | Billboard News [Video]Travis Scott Scores No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Jackboys' Album | Billboard News

The Billboard 200 albums chart welcomes a new No. 1 from the Travis Scott-led 'Jackboys' project.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:18Published

Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Tops 'Billboard' 200 [Video]Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Tops 'Billboard' 200

Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Tops 'Billboard' 200. The 'Jackboys' album debuted at No. 1 on the first albums chart of 2020. The seven-track album earned 154,000 equivalent album units in the week..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.