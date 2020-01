6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto RIco

BUT FIRST LET’S GET A CHECK OFTHE WEATHER WITH STORM SHIELDFOUR METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC.WE’RE TRACKING BREAKING NEWSTHIS MORNING OUT OF PUERTO RICO.THAT’S WHERE A SIX-POINT-FIVEMAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRUCK THEISLAND OVERNIGHT.WE ARE STILL WAITING TO HEARABOUT THE EXTENT OF THE DAMAGEOR IF THERE ARE ANY INJURIES ORDEATHS.

BUT WE DO KNOW THERE ISNOW A TSUNAMI WARNING FOR PUERTORICO AND THE U-S VIRGIN ISLANDSTHIS MORNING.BUT THIS LATEST EARTHQUAKEFOLLOWS A FIVE-POINT-EIGHTMAGNITUDE QUAKE... THAT CAUSEDHOMES TO COLLAPSE.THERE WERE ALSO REPORTS OF POWEROUTAGES AND SMALL LANDSLIDES.AGAIN... NOW WE’RE TALKING ABOUTA *SECOND MAJOR EARTHQUAKE ...HITTING STRUCK PUERTO RICO.ONCE WE GET AN U