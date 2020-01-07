|
‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack
|
A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
The group’s leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack on Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter.
|
|
|
|
