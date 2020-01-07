Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Stampede at Soleimani's funeral kills 35, injures many others

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:55s - Published < > Embed
Stampede at Soleimani's funeral kills 35, injures many othersPLEASE EDIT
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wsvn

WSVN 7 News A stampede that erupted at the funeral procession for Gen. Qassem Soleimani left at least 32 people dead and 190 in… https://t.co/Qf7LYrbsk5 6 seconds ago

TeachESL

(((Haya Eytan))) RT @thedailybeast: At least 35 dead after Iranian throngs stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral https://t.co/9TwCzJQXp4 28 seconds ago

Rick_Buggy

Rick Buggy I suppose this will be #Trump 's fault too!? 🤣 #Iran Stampede during Soleimani’s funeral procession kills at least… https://t.co/pnVH3KieQH 47 seconds ago

Dannygambit1

Danny gambit Stampede during Soleimani’s funeral procession kills at least 32, state TV reports https://t.co/QMcRkXUueV 1 minute ago

mcarrington

🚂Michael Carrington🚂🇺🇸★#WWG1WGA ★🇺🇸🚂Winning Stampede during Soleimani’s funeral procession kills at least 32, state TV reports https://t.co/LMRpF4IOtc 1 minute ago

YooperNC

Dave Clark RT @mamacat2u: Stampede during Soleimani’s funeral procession kills at least 35, state TV reports https://t.co/wLVTTgZTsP 1 minute ago

ahomeaway1

Abstractarts They stomp each other to death over a terrorist. Stampede kills mourners at funeral of Qassem Soleimani… https://t.co/rTv98oeMCT 2 minutes ago

michaelvagenas

michael vagenas RT @zillygirlaz: Stampede during Soleimani’s funeral procession kills at least 32, state TV reports https://t.co/umIcmcWxHs 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.