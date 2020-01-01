'Yes you f***ing dancer!' Scottish girl has hilarious reaction to the best Christmas present

This little girl has a hilarious reaction to receiving her favourite Nintendo Switch game for Christmas.

The clip, filmed on December 25, in Scotland, shows the moment Sophie opened a present from her dad Tommy when she got a little bit excited.

"It's a Nintendo Switch, Mario Cart Deluxe!

Yes!

You f***ing dancer!!" Sophie can be heard in the shouting in the video, as she runs around her house in Wishaw, Scotland.