Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Huge crowds across Iran gather to mourn top general Soleimani

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Huge crowds across Iran gather to mourn top general SoleimaniHuge crowds across Iran gather to mourn top general Soleimani
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Troops Remain In Iraq, Crowds Mourn Iraqi Killed In Drone Attack

Huge crowds are mourning a militia leader who was killed in the same attack as Iran's top general....
NPR - Published

News24.com | Stampede at Iran general's funeral leaves over 30 dead

A stampede broke out Tuesday at the funeral of a top Iranian general killed in a US drone strike,...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Thousands of mourners take part in funeral procession for Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani [Video]Thousands of mourners take part in funeral procession for Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani

Huge crowds of mourners took to the streets of Tehran on Monday (December 6) to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the powerful military commander who was killed in a US air attack in Iraq.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.