Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The New Mutants' Trailer 2

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
'The New Mutants' Trailer 2

'The New Mutants' Trailer 2

The New Mutants Trailer 2 - Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'New Mutants' Trailer Debuts, Reveals More Details About the Marvel Movie - Watch Now!

The trailer for The New Mutants is here! The Marvel movie is an original horror thriller set in an...
Just Jared - Published

'The New Mutants' Will Get a New Trailer Next Week!

The highly anticipated movie The New Mutants is finally going to be released in theaters in April...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin [Video]EPA Workers Say They Need Protection From Toxic Trump Admin

Workers at the Environmental Protection Agency say staffing and morale levels have fallen dramatically. So low, in fact, that HuffPost reports they’re calling for a new “bill of rights” to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published

The New Mutants Movie (2020) [Video]The New Mutants Movie (2020)

The New Mutants Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: 20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.