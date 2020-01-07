Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Love Island to introduce first ever twins

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Love Island to introduce first ever twins

Love Island to introduce first ever twins

'Love Island' will welcome its first ever twins - Eve and Jess Gale - to the villa when the show's first winter series begins on Sunday (12.01.20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Love Island to introduce first ever twins #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland2020 #ITV2 #EveGale #JessGale https://t.co/IA1x15J0Gu 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.