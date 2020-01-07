Love Island to introduce first ever twins 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:31s - Published Love Island to introduce first ever twins 'Love Island' will welcome its first ever twins - Eve and Jess Gale - to the villa when the show's first winter series begins on Sunday (12.01.20). 0

