‘Shittens’: The Mittens We Never Asked For But Definitely Want Because Poop Is Gross

Introducing the cleverest invention on earth: Shittens.

Yes, they are used exactly for what you’re thinking.

It’s safe to say that sometimes, well, shit gets real, especially when it comes to babies.

Newborns are like little machines that only eat, poop, and cry all the time.

It’s a hassle when it comes to diaper changes, but hey, it comes with the job.

Until potty training is introduced, then they can go number one and number two by themselves.

But until then, to spare you some time and save you some money from using almost all of your baby wipes at once, the Shittens were created.

