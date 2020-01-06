Pier 1 Closing Hundreds Of Stores 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published Stock in Pier 1 tumbled nearly 17% yesterday after two big developments. Stock in Pier 1 tumbled nearly 17% yesterday after two big developments. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Pier 1 Set To Close Hundreds Of Stores Pier 1 Imports will close nearly half of its stores and is reportedly nearing a bankruptcy filing. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:33Published 14 hours ago