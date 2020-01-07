Awkwafina 'genuinely shocked' by Golden Globes success 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Awkwafina 'genuinely shocked' by Golden Globes success Awkwafina has reflected on her "insanely crazy" night at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday after becoming the first actress of Asian-American descent to take home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy prize.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like