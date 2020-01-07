Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family'

Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family'

Sussanne Khan has posted a fresh lot of pictures of her vacation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on Instagram.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family'

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Sussanne Khan has posted a fresh lot of pictures of her vacation with ex-husband...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com Check out the vacation pictures of Sussanne Roshan with her 'modern family'. @sussannekroshan #SussanneRoshan… https://t.co/e0VVKjQUYe 3 days ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Sussanne Roshan’s vacay pics with her ‘modern family’ https://t.co/1PZLXGAqTW 3 days ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family' - https://t.co/wPigB5keN6 https://t.co/IUDkPinN3J 3 days ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family' https://t.co/Jk0apnG1Xa #news #headlines https://t.co/5j7XEhmkMu 3 days ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Sussanne Roshan's vacay pics with her 'modern family' https://t.co/NVUFGSe4pu 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.