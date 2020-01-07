Global  

Coroner: Driver in wrong-way crash positive for THC, almost twice legal alcohol limit

39-year-old Frank Magliarditi of Henderson, who authorities say was a driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard on Dec.

3, had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) level of 0.143% and was positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) at the time of his death, the Clark County Coroner says.

In Nevada, the legal limit for a non-commercial driver is a BAC of .08%, meaning Magliarditi was almost twice the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

For marijuana, a driver is considered under the influence in Nevada if their blood contains 2 nanograms of active THC.

The coroner's office did not specify how much THC was found in Magliarditi's case.

Currently Nevada law does not differentiate penalties for marijuana-impaired driving from alcohol-impaired driving.
