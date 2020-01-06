Global  

Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day'

Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day'

Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day'

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran&apos;s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter warned his death would bring a &quot;dark day&quot; for the United States.

Joe Davies reports.
